Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,574 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.23. 1,235,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,706. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $160.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.