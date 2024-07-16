Qsemble Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 468,602 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Kohl’s by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 91,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Stock Performance

KSS traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. 5,676,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,931. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

