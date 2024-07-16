Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. 7,355,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,007. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

