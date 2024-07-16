Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American International Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,065,000 after buying an additional 290,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,800,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,578. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

