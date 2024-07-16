Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $266,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lincoln National by 282.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 1,213,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,940. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

