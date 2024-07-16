Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $200,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RRX. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock traded up $7.85 on Tuesday, hitting $158.06. 672,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -331.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.