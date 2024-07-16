Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $76,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 183,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 229,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,892,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,985,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

