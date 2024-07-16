Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $843,000 in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the third quarter valued at about $1,579,487,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,186,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVTY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of RVTY traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,360. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

