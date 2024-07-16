Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $251,000 Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $3,969,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $3,476,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $125.74. 774,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,302. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $126.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

