Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $298,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,375 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 111,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTEN stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 9,706,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781,931. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

