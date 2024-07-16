Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,326 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 1,739,977 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in American Airlines Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after buying an additional 199,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 48,575,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,015,621. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.