Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,952,000 after purchasing an additional 606,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. 8,771,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

