Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.50. 1,424,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

