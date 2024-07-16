Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,834 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 637.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in DigitalOcean by 8,170.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,151. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.