Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 1,673 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 19,964.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.11. 2,790,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,549. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

