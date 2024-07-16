Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.77. 6,893,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,270. The company has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

