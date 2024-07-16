Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,949,000 after buying an additional 594,552 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $16,431,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. 1,276,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

