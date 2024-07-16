Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $870,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.16. 641,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.75.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

