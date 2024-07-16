Qtum 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.47 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00003948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $270.71 million and approximately $38.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.15 or 0.05337761 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00044338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,235,279 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.