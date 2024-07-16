Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 204,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 188,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 55.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.