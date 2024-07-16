QUASA Price Up 0% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. QUASA has a market cap of $164,983.59 and $1,626.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,964.61 or 0.99961396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00072348 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198692 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $725.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.