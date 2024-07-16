QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $165,013.85 and approximately $1,512.38 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,596.98 or 1.00062199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00073201 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198692 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $725.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

