Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.31.

NYSE:DGX traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.35. The stock had a trading volume of 145,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

