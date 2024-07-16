Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,070,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,342,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,869,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 358,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 219,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.80. 74,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,247. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

