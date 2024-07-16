Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Radian Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE RDN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $339,785.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $253,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 5,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 204,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Radian Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 296,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 50,093 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Radian Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

