Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,430. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

