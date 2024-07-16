Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 347,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 348,172 shares.The stock last traded at $214.50 and had previously closed at $214.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

