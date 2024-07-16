Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.49. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 72,866 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RLAY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 279,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 241,247 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

