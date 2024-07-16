Relay Token Price Hits $0.0389 on Major Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $0.60 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

