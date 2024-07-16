Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

