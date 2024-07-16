Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
