Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Renalytix Price Performance
Shares of Renalytix stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.78. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.66.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,687.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,008.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renalytix will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix
About Renalytix
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
