Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Renalytix Price Performance

Shares of Renalytix stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.78. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,687.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,008.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renalytix will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

About Renalytix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renalytix stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix Plc ( NASDAQ:RNLX Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.69% of Renalytix worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.