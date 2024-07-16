Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

