Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $4,504.93 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,431.71 or 1.00108212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000956 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00073011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00191649 USD and is up 15.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $662.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.