Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $137.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $111.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Visteon has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. Visteon’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 174.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 189.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 25.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.