Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Up 10%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 43,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 48,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

