Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 2.6%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $64.04. Approximately 1,519,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,832,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

