Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESS Tech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.01.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESS Tech

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $0.86 on Friday. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 746.89%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 42,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $35,859.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,562.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 212,070 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 196,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 133,285 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.