Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 40,100 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Seagate Technology worth $64,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $188,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after buying an additional 460,599 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after buying an additional 447,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after acquiring an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.94.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $109.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.