Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,901 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $36,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,700,000 after buying an additional 151,657 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 481,626 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,930,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 615,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,103,000 after buying an additional 84,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $174.70. 424,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,259. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.82 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
