Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,166,229 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,441,672 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166,229 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $75,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 49,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,368,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,114,000 after acquiring an additional 399,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BBD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,944,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,576,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.