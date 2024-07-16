Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 350,123 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of CSX worth $68,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3,241.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in CSX by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CSX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,257,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,721. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.