Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,580 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $87,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.61 on Tuesday, reaching $243.33. 1,964,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,566. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $243.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.41.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

