Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,599 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $90,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vistra by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vistra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vistra by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,955. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

