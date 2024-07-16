Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $35,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,118. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

