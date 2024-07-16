Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of The Carlyle Group worth $30,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. 3,257,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,161 shares of company stock worth $28,411,148. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

