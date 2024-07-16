Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $104.99 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $104,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $613.01. 473,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $587.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

