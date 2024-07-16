Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Alcoa worth $32,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after buying an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,730,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after buying an additional 91,242 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 6,204,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,509. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

