Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.08 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $39,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,926,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 38,423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $132.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,552. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

