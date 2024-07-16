Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $66.08 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,478,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $66,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 409.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 193,979 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,970 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,048,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

