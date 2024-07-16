Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $85.54 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $85,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.83. 7,576,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

